Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,139 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,604,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,741,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after buying an additional 664,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 56.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 393,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ST opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

