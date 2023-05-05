SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,715,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after buying an additional 431,308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

