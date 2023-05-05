SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.