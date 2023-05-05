SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE EPAC opened at $23.13 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

