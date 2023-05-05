SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,311 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,452,374.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,926,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,954 shares of company stock worth $14,642,779. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

