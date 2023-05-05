SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stride by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

