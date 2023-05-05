SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 30,398 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

HPP stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.41%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

