SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB opened at $59.04 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

