Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,384,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,030,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after buying an additional 253,866 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shutterstock Trading Down 5.6 %

SSTK stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,449,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,449,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,535 shares of company stock worth $6,084,010. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

