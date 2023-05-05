Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.