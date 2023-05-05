Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $36.32 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

