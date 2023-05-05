S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

