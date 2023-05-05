STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 7.8 %

STAA opened at $64.64 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

