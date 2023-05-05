Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

