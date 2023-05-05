Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) by 408.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS HEGD opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

