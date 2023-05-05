Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $235.86. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

