Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,725 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY opened at $408.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.63. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

