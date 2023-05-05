Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $27,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,086,000 after acquiring an additional 466,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,574 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of TENB opened at $34.78 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Stories

