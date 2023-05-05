The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

HAIN stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.