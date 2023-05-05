The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,957.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 754,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 746,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

