The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

