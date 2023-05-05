Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

