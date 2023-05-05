Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $385.59 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,192,845 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

