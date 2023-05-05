United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 246.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.98 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

