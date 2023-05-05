Wafra Inc. Sells 59,316 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wafra Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,316 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $123,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.68.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

