WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

