Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

