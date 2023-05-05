Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 40,799 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,799 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $123,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.64. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.68.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

