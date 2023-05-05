Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $445.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.84. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 45.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

