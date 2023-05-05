Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $445.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.
Everest Re Group Stock Performance
Shares of RE stock opened at $371.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.84. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
