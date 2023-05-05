Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,064 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $76.90 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.