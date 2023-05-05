Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 443,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,704.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 212,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 201,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,319,487,100,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.