WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.78.
WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
WNS Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
