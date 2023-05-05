WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.78.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WNS by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 414,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,173,000 after acquiring an additional 291,701 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in WNS by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 149,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in WNS by 662.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 141,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

