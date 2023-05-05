Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE AX opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

