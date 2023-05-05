Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,269 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackBerry Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

