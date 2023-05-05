Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $50.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

