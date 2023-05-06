11,987 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 116,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 207,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 198,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

