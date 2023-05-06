1,250 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

