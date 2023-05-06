19,137 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

