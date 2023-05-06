28,980 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

