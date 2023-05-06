3,053 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after buying an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 24.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after buying an additional 197,594 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $127.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

