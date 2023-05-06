3M Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

3M reiterated their maintains rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

