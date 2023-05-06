5,062 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 208.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 192,836 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 274,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 132,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

