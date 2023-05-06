7,071 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 49.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.