8,840 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.94. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.