99,163 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 99,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,543 shares of company stock worth $4,968,712. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny Stock Up 3.3 %

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

PGNY opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

