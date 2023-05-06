ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

