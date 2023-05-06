ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stake Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ALLETE by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

