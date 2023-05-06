Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $103,909,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,377,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,206,000 after acquiring an additional 191,310 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

