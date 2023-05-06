Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,354 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.