Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

